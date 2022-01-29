NEW DELHI: Two days after donning the traditional cap of Uttarakhand and a stole from Manipur during the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a Sikh cadet turban while attending a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) here on Friday.

PM Modi wore a rifle-green turban with a red-coloured feather -- similar to how Sikh cadets wear it in the NCC -- for Friday's rally at the Cariappa parade ground here.

On January 26, Modi had ditched his traditional turban look and wore a traditional cap from Uttarakhand with an image of the brahmakamal, the state flower, and sported a stole from Manipur.

Official sources had said that Modi uses the brahmakamal whenever he offers prayers at Kedarnath.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are among the five states that head for polls next month.

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