Tamulpur: Schools are the primary means of providing quality education and ensuring the development of the next generation. The education minister is paying close attention to students' educational growth, but the people of Tamulpur district have raised serious concerns about the poor condition of a primary school in Goreswar.

In a rather barred condition, a Primary school in the Goreswar Educational Block, Tamulpur district shows the plight of the students. The school runs in a dilapidated house teaching from class I to V which is run only by one teacher. The 2nd East Dwarkushi Adarsh Vidyalaya is the name of the school.

The roof of the school house is also in a distorted condition that rain pours through the roof of the schoolhouse and , as well as rain-soaked during the time of class.

The concerned public and parents have questioned how the state education department is functioning if some students have to study with this difficulty in the constituency of BTR chief Pramod Boro and Rangia constituency MLA Bhavesh Kalita's constituency.