Atleast four persons were killed after their vehicle plunged into a river in North Sikkim on Friday

The accident took place at Meyong Khola under the Mangan police station region.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Chandra Verma (28) and Vandana (32), both residents of Bihar, Sonam Lepcha (38) Lakpa Dorjee Lepcha (28), both natives of Chungthang Bazaar.

According to the reports, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the river.

The ill-fated car belonged to Teesta Urja Pvt Ltd, a private power utility.