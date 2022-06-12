Congress president Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday due to Covid-19-related issues. Her condition is stable, and she will stay in the hospital for observation.

On Twitter, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala verified the news.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,” Surjewala wrote.

“We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” he added.

The news of the Congress party chief's hospitalisation comes as she and her son, prominent leader Rahul Gandhi, have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case.

Gandhi was reportedly at the hospital for a normal medical check-up, according to reports. After testing positive for Covid-19 on June 2, the 75-year-old veteran politician has been recovering.

She was supposed to go to the ED on June 8, but she sought extra time. On June 23, a new summons was issued.