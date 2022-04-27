During a temple chariot parade in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, 11 people including 2 children died and 15 others were injured after electrocution.

According to police, the temple chariot procession collided with a high-tension transmission line on Wednesday, and the victims included youngsters.

The fatal tragedy occurred early this morning in neighboring Kalimedu, during the Appar temple chariot procession.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the temple car was negotiating a corner when it came into touch with an overhead line and had to be reversed. The individuals aboard the chariot were thrown into the air by the impact.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.