AIZAWL: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh inaugurated Samarth (Scheme for capacity building under Textile sector) Training Programme at Mizoram today. Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Jardosh who is on a four day visit to Mizoram inaugurated Samarth (Scheme for capacity building under Textile sector) Training Programme at Mizoram's Thenzawl Handloom Export Felicitation Hub.

Jardosh visited the Weavers Service Centre (WSC) in Aizawl, Mizoram, and also interacted with the weavers and artisans and discussed their experience with WSC.

Taking to the Twitter, she wrote, "Indian Handlooms are as vivid & vibrant as India is and it is a pleasure to see every region add its own speciality to the weave."

She also handed over certificates to trainees, and Pehchan Cards and Yarn Passbooks to weavers.

On May 24, Jardosh visited Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan. During their interaction, Hari Babu Kambhampati gave a briefings on the state's immense potential in the handloom industry, citing the readily available skilled weavers around the state.

He had urged the Minister to use her ministry's resources to help the state's textile industries flourish and develop. The two also discuss the progress of the railway line construction in Mizoram, as well as the huge opportunities that will be available after the project is completed. She shared her high expectation for the state in getting the most out of its potential in the textile sector, especially in handloom. She briefed the Governor on her itinerary during this visit which included interactive programs with the weavers at their places, inauguration of the Samarth Training Programme at Thenzawl, visit of Chawilung village, a review meeting at Sericulture Training Institute, Zemabawk, a visit to Apparel and Garment Making Unit, Luangmual and meeting the Chief Minister.