Gangtok: Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel's two-day visit to Sikkim ended on Saturday.

During his visit to Sikkim, the MoS visited West Sikkim to assess the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Aspirational District scheme.

According to a State BJP, he visited a project site in Soreng district to assess progress on the ground.

Various projects for social and economic development have been implemented in West Sikkim under the Aspirational District scheme since 2018.

"In recent days, Union ministers have visited Sikkim. Three Union ministers visited Sikkim in the first week of May, and another Minister of State is set to arrive in the coming days. Their visits will speed up development projects in Sikkim while also demonstrating the Modi government's commitment and seriousness to the state's development," said State BJP President D.B. Chauhan.

According to Chauhan, the State BJP is grateful to the Modi government for the holistic development of Sikkim and the transformation of West Sikkim, as well as the Union ministers who have visited the state.