A woman was injured in a vehicle collision early Tuesday morning in Guwahati's Rajgarh area. According to reports, the incident occurred near Rajgarh bye lane 4 when a vehicle with the registration number 'AS 01 BZ0675' collided with a road divider at a quick speed.

The woman was badly injured and was sent to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical care. Meanwhile, residents claim that a liquor bottle was discovered inside the woman's car, implying that she was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when their vehicle was hit by a fast train in Assam's Dhemaji district earlier yesterday. The Arunachal Naharlagun-Tinsukia intercity express collided with a Scorpio auto driver.

The disaster occurred in the Panitula area when he attempted to pass through a rail crossing without realising that a train was approaching from the opposite direction.