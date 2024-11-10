The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted a pivotal seminar on "Gas Market Development for Domestic Gas and Pipeline Connectivity to Northeast India" aiming to address the energy infrastructure and accessibility challenges in the Northeast. The seminar drew senior government officials, industry stakeholders, and energy experts who converged to discuss the integration of Northeast India into the national gas grid and its broader implications for economic growth and energy security.

The event began with an inaugural address by A.K. Tiwari, Member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), who emphasized the government's commitment to a robust gas infrastructure for Northeast India. He spoke about how strategic investments and regulatory support are essential to make gas more accessible and affordable in the region. “Expanding gas accessibility is crucial for Northeast India’s economic development and sustainability,” Tiwari said calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome logistical and infrastructural challenges.

Rajesh K. Mediratta, Managing Director and CEO of the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), discussed IGX’s mission to create a sustainable, integrated gas ecosystem in Northeast India, highlighting the role of regulatory reforms and infrastructural investments. "Our goal is to facilitate a seamless transition to a resilient gas network, connecting the region more closely with the national grid," Mediratta stated.

Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General of PHDCCI, reiterated the importance of the Northeast in India’s gas-based economy, pointing out how leveraging domestic gas resources can stimulate regional growth. He noted that PHDCCI remains committed to fostering policies that bridge the energy divide and drive industrial advancement in Northeast India.

A panel discussion moderated by Deepak Mehta, Chief Business Officer of IGX, further examined practical strategies for enhancing gas connectivity. The panel, comprising key industry figures such as Mr. Jayanta Narayan Das from IGGL, Mr. Manish Khandelwal of GAIL, and Mr. Suman Mishra from Indian Oil Corporation, delved into the challenges and opportunities in expanding the region’s gas infrastructure. Panelists shared insights on policy and regulatory measures necessary for connecting Northeast India to the national gas grid, which would ensure that industries and households in the region can benefit economically from domestic gas.

Concluding the event, Bibhuti Dutta, Resident Director for PHDCCI’s Northeast region, expressed appreciation to all participants, sponsors, and stakeholders, including primary sponsors IGX and GAIL. He said that the discussions set a foundation for future collaborations and stated the importance of public-private partnerships in building a resilient energy landscape for Northeast India.

The seminar was supported by prominent annual sponsors, including DLF Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power, KLJ Group, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Uflex Ltd, and Samsung India Electronics, among others.

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