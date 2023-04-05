The IIM-Shillong PGP class of 2021-23 received the highest CTC of Rs. 71.30 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum), resulting in a 16.70% rise in the average CTC of Rs 26.96 LPA, which was the key reason for it to stand out above other superior management colleges.

The institute has achieved great success with its final placements for the academic year 2021-23. 63 recruiters made job offers to the 238-student class in a range of disciplines, including Consulting & Strategy, Finance, General Management, Human Resources & Operations, IT & Analytics, and Sales & Marketing.

The class was evenly divided by gender, with 45% females and 55% males. The placement statistics revealed an incremental increase, with improvements seen across all categories. IIM Shillong is favoured among premier colleges because of its high median CTC of Rs. 26.09 LPA.



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The top 20% of students earned an average CTC of Rs. 35.35 LPA, while the top 50% earned Rs. 30.82 LPA.

Prominent recruiters like AB InBev, Aditya Birla Capital, Axis Bank, Bain & Company, Capgemini, Cipla, Deloitte USI, EY, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Bank, IBM, Infosys Consulting, ITC, Jio Platforms, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Mahindra Logistics, Microsoft, Nomura Investment Bank, Pidilite Industries, StateStreet, Tata AIG, TATA Steel, Titan, TresVista and WNS participated in the IIM Shillong placements. Adani Group, Berger Paints, Everest Group, EXL, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Larsen & Toubro, LatentView Analytics, Licious, Manyawar, McKinsey & Company, Merilytics, Qwixpert, Uber, and VIP Industries were among the first-time-recruiters in the batch.

Consulting & Strategy emerged as the most desired domain, accounting for 35% of all offers received. Among the top recruiters were Bain & Company, Capgemini, Deloitte USI, EY, IBM, Infosys Consulting, WNS Global, Avalon Consulting, Everest Group, McKinsey & Company, and Qwixpert.

Axis Bank, D.E. Shaw, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Nomura Investment, and TresVista were among the top recruiters, with 20% of participants receiving offers in the Finance industry.

Sales and marketing accounted for 17% of all offers received, with recruiters such as Affinity, Atomberg, Capgemini, Cipla, ITC, Pidilite Industries, TATA Steel, and Titan continuing to recruit heavily. Among the first-time recruiters were Berger Paints, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Licious, Manyawar, and Metalbook.

Recruiters from Amagi, Axis Bank, Baker Hughes, Capgemini, CarWale, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, and Tiger Analytics participated in the IT & Analytics sector. Accuvate Software, EXL, LatentView Analytics, Merilytics, Mphasis, and ShopUp partnered with the university for the first time, accounting for 16% of the participants.

The General Management domain saw increased participation from recruiters including AB InBev, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Capital, JSW Steel, State Street and Tata AIG General Insurance, accounting for 7% of placements this year.

Human Resources & Operations domain witnessed participation from distinguished companies like AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Cipla, D.E. Shaw, Larsen & Toubro, TATA Steel, Uber and WNS Global, accounting for 6% of placements this year.

The institute saw a high demand for positions in consulting, marketing, and finance. Management consulting, strategy consulting, and operations consulting were available from consulting companies, while investment banking, corporate banking, and wealth management were available from the BFSI industry. Product management, business development, and marketing positions were available in the e-commerce and technology sectors.

The maximum CTC provided was Rs. 71.3 LPA, with the highest CTC offered in the Consulting & Strategy and Finance areas at Rs. 41.0 LPA. Overall, the placements validated the institute's reputation in the business as well as the students' ability.

The successful placement season for the batch of 2021-23 at IIM Shillong demonstrates the institute's dedication to offering quality education and training to its students. The institute's emphasis on offering a well-rounded curriculum and cultivating an excellence culture has helped students get lucrative employment offers from some of the industry's most notable recruiters.