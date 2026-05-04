Algapur–Katlicherra Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Zubair Anam Mazumder wins over AGP’s Zakir Hussain Laskar with 145661 votes

5:29 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder inches towards victory with 136192 votes

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Things pretty serious for AGP's Zakir Hussain Laskar, who is currently in second place in Algapur–Katlicherra. INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder is currently in first place with a massive lead of 101191 votes over Zakir Hussain Laskar.