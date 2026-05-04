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Algapur–Katlicherra Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Zubair Anam Mazumder wins over AGP’s Zakir Hussain Laskar with 145661 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:01 IST
Algapur–Katlicherra Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Algapur–Katlicherra Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:01 PM(6 months ago)
INC’s Zubair Anam Mazumder wins over AGP’s Zakir Hussain Laskar with 145661 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Algapur–Katlicherra are in. INC’s Zubair Anam Mazumder has clinched the assembly seat, defeating AGP’s Zakir Hussain Laskar by a margin of 105448 votes
5:43 PM(6 months ago)
Zubair Anam Mazumder of INC Secures Victory in Algapur–Katlicherra with 136192 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Algapur–Katlicherra has concluded, with Zubair Anam Mazumder of INC winning the seat after securing 136192 votes.
5:29 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder inches towards victory with 136192 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AGP's Zakir Hussain Laskar, who is currently in second place in Algapur–Katlicherra. INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder is currently in first place with a massive lead of 101191 votes over Zakir Hussain Laskar.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:18 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder maintains lead of 132453 votes over AGP's Zakir Hussain Laskar
Posted by :-INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder has maintained their lead in Algapur–Katlicherra. Currently, Zubair Anam Mazumder has polled 132453 votes and is leading over AGP candidate Zakir Hussain Laskar, who has polled 32592 votes.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:59 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder maintains lead of 128072 votes over AGP's Zakir Hussain Laskar
Posted by :-INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder has maintained their lead in Algapur–Katlicherra. Currently, Zubair Anam Mazumder has polled 128072 votes and is leading over AGP candidate Zakir Hussain Laskar, who has polled 31338 votes.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:41 PM(6 months ago)
Zakir Hussain Laskar Falls Behind in Algapur–Katlicherra Election Race
Posted by :-Zakir Hussain Laskar right now is trailing from the Algapur–Katlicherra. Zakir Hussain Laskar has polled 30641 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Zubair Anam Mazumder, who has polled 124417 votes.
4:30 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder secures comfortable lead with 120358
Posted by :-Counting underway in Algapur–Katlicherra, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Zubair Anam Mazumder currently. Zubair Anam Mazumder has a comfortable lead of 91381 votes over AGP candidate Zakir Hussain Laskar right now.
4:20 PM(6 months ago)
Zubair Anam Mazumder behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Algapur–Katlicherra, Zubair Anam Mazumder of INC is struggling as Zakir Hussain Laskar of AGP holds a significant lead of 88480 votes, with counting still underway.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Algapur–Katlicherra, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Algapur–Katlicherra, where INC’s Zubair Anam Mazumder is currently leading with 112299 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Zakir Hussain Laskar, who has secured 26123 votes
4:02 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder maintains lead of 112299 votes over AGP's Zakir Hussain Laskar
Posted by :-INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder has maintained their lead in Algapur–Katlicherra. Currently, Zubair Anam Mazumder has polled 112299 votes and is leading over AGP candidate Zakir Hussain Laskar, who has polled 26123 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Algapur–Katlicherra Election Result: Zubair Anam Mazumder leads in Algapur–Katlicherra, Zakir Hussain Laskar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Algapur–Katlicherra results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Zubair Anam Mazumder polling 105796 votes, while AGP’s Zakir Hussain Laskar trails with 24600 votes
3:42 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder leading over AGP's Zakir Hussain Laskar by 81196 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Algapur–Katlicherra? Current counting trends favour Zubair Anam Mazumder of INC. Zubair Anam Mazumder has polled 105796 votes so far and is currently leading over Zakir Hussain Laskar of AGP,who has polled 24600 votes.
3:39 PM(6 months ago)
Zakir Hussain Laskar Falls Behind in Algapur–Katlicherra Election Race
Posted by :-Zakir Hussain Laskar right now is trailing from the Algapur–Katlicherra. Zakir Hussain Laskar has polled 24600 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Zubair Anam Mazumder, who has polled 105796 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Algapur–Katlicherra, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Algapur–Katlicherra, where INC’s Zubair Anam Mazumder is currently leading with 94419 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Zakir Hussain Laskar, who has secured 20478 votes
3:00 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder inches towards victory with 94419 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AGP's Zakir Hussain Laskar, who is currently in second place in Algapur–Katlicherra. INC's Zubair Anam Mazumder is currently in first place with a massive lead of 73941 votes over Zakir Hussain Laskar.
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