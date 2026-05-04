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Karimganj North Election Result 2026 Highlights: Jakaria Ahmed of INC Secures Victory in Karimganj North with 122356 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:26 IST
Karimganj North Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Karimganj North Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:26 PM(6 months ago)
Jakaria Ahmed of INC Secures Victory in Karimganj North with 122356 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Karimganj North has concluded, with Jakaria Ahmed of INC winning the seat after securing 122356 votes.
8:01 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
7:01 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed inches towards victory with 106209 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee, who is currently in second place in Karimganj North. INC's Jakaria Ahmed is currently in first place with a massive lead of 16944 votes over Subrata Bhattacharjee.
6:51 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed leading ahead of BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee by 15694 votes
Posted by :-Jakaria Ahmed of INC is currently leading in Karimganj North. Subrata Bhattacharjee of BJP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 15694 votes between the two candidates.
6:17 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed inches towards victory with 93758 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee, who is currently in second place in Karimganj North. INC's Jakaria Ahmed is currently in first place with a massive lead of 11252 votes over Subrata Bhattacharjee.
5:57 PM(6 months ago)
Subrata Bhattacharjee Falls Behind in Karimganj North Election Race
Posted by :-Subrata Bhattacharjee right now is trailing from the Karimganj North. Subrata Bhattacharjee has polled 77229 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Jakaria Ahmed, who has polled 90365 votes.
5:29 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed inches towards victory with 87424 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee, who is currently in second place in Karimganj North. INC's Jakaria Ahmed is currently in first place with a massive lead of 18479 votes over Subrata Bhattacharjee.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed leading ahead of BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee by 19870 votes
Posted by :-Jakaria Ahmed of INC is currently leading in Karimganj North. Subrata Bhattacharjee of BJP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 19870 votes between the two candidates.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed inches towards victory with 78284 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee, who is currently in second place in Karimganj North. INC's Jakaria Ahmed is currently in first place with a massive lead of 18033 votes over Subrata Bhattacharjee.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:45 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed maintains lead of 71657 votes over BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee
Posted by :-INC's Jakaria Ahmed has maintained their lead in Karimganj North. Currently, Jakaria Ahmed has polled 71657 votes and is leading over BJP candidate Subrata Bhattacharjee, who has polled 57293 votes.
4:32 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed leading ahead of BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee by 12052 votes
Posted by :-Jakaria Ahmed of INC is currently leading in Karimganj North. Subrata Bhattacharjee of BJP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 12052 votes between the two candidates.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Karimganj North, with BJP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Karimganj North, where INC’s Jakaria Ahmed is currently leading with 63633 votes. Trailing in second place is BJP’s Subrata Bhattacharjee, who has secured 47290 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Karimganj North Election Result: Jakaria Ahmed leads in Karimganj North, Subrata Bhattacharjee trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Karimganj North results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Jakaria Ahmed polling 63633 votes, while BJP’s Subrata Bhattacharjee trails with 47290 votes
3:39 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakaria Ahmed inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Karimganj North, INC’s Jakaria Ahmed appears on track for a win against BJP’s Subrata Bhattacharjee. With counting ongoing, Jakaria Ahmed currently holds a strong lead of 16343 votes over Subrata Bhattacharjee.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Karimganj North, with BJP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Karimganj North, where INC’s Jakaria Ahmed is currently leading with 52924 votes. Trailing in second place is BJP’s Subrata Bhattacharjee, who has secured 38929 votes
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