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Karimganj South Election Result 2026 Highlights: Aminur Rashid Choudhury of INC Secures Victory in Karimganj South with 137257 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 6, 2026 18:23 IST
Karimganj South Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Karimganj South Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:23 PM(6 months ago)
Aminur Rashid Choudhury of INC Secures Victory in Karimganj South with 137257 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Karimganj South has concluded, with Aminur Rashid Choudhury of INC winning the seat after securing 137257 votes.
11:50 PM(6 months ago)
Karimganj South Election Result: Aminur Rashid Choudhury leads in Karimganj South, Ekbal Hussain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Karimganj South results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Aminur Rashid Choudhury polling 83150 votes, while AGP’s Ekbal Hussain trails with 25602 votes
8:02 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
6:17 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Karimganj South, INC’s Aminur Rashid Choudhury appears on track for a win against AGP’s Ekbal Hussain. With counting ongoing, Aminur Rashid Choudhury currently holds a strong lead of 57548 votes over Ekbal Hussain.
5:51 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Karimganj South, INC’s Aminur Rashid Choudhury appears on track for a win against AGP’s Ekbal Hussain. With counting ongoing, Aminur Rashid Choudhury currently holds a strong lead of 53080 votes over Ekbal Hussain.
5:49 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury leading ahead of AGP's Ekbal Hussain by 53080 votes
Posted by :-Aminur Rashid Choudhury of INC is currently leading in Karimganj South. Ekbal Hussain of AGP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 53080 votes between the two candidates.
5:39 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury inches towards victory with 67580 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AGP's Ekbal Hussain, who is currently in second place in Karimganj South. INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury is currently in first place with a massive lead of 48432 votes over Ekbal Hussain.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:18 PM(6 months ago)
Aminur Rashid Choudhury behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Karimganj South, Aminur Rashid Choudhury of INC is struggling as Ekbal Hussain of AGP holds a significant lead of 43153 votes, with counting still underway.
5:13 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury maintains lead of 54344 votes over AGP's Ekbal Hussain
Posted by :-INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury has maintained their lead in Karimganj South. Currently, Aminur Rashid Choudhury has polled 54344 votes and is leading over AGP candidate Ekbal Hussain, who has polled 16128 votes.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:46 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Karimganj South, INC’s Aminur Rashid Choudhury appears on track for a win against AGP’s Ekbal Hussain. With counting ongoing, Aminur Rashid Choudhury currently holds a strong lead of 36314 votes over Ekbal Hussain.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Karimganj South, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Karimganj South, where INC’s Aminur Rashid Choudhury is currently leading with 45301 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Ekbal Hussain, who has secured 12260 votes
4:03 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury secures comfortable lead with 45301
Posted by :-Counting underway in Karimganj South, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Aminur Rashid Choudhury currently. Aminur Rashid Choudhury has a comfortable lead of 33041 votes over AGP candidate Ekbal Hussain right now.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Karimganj South Election Result: Aminur Rashid Choudhury leads in Karimganj South, Ekbal Hussain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Karimganj South results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Aminur Rashid Choudhury polling 41029 votes, while AGP’s Ekbal Hussain trails with 10758 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury leading ahead of AGP's Ekbal Hussain by 30271 votes
Posted by :-Aminur Rashid Choudhury of INC is currently leading in Karimganj South. Ekbal Hussain of AGP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 30271 votes between the two candidates.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Karimganj South, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Karimganj South, where INC’s Aminur Rashid Choudhury is currently leading with 35672 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Ekbal Hussain, who has secured 9963 votes
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