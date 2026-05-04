Karimganj South Election Result 2026 Highlights: Aminur Rashid Choudhury of INC Secures Victory in Karimganj South with 137257 Votes

5:49 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Aminur Rashid Choudhury leading ahead of AGP's Ekbal Hussain by 53080 votes

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Aminur Rashid Choudhury of INC is currently leading in Karimganj South. Ekbal Hussain of AGP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 53080 votes between the two candidates.