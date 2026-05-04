Sonai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Aminul Haque Laskar of INC Defeats Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP by 27170 Votes

5:29 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Aminul Haque Laskar leading ahead of AGP's Karim Uddin Barbhuiya by 20592 votes

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Aminul Haque Laskar of INC is currently leading in Sonai. Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 20592 votes between the two candidates.