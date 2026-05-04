Advertisement
Sonai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Aminul Haque Laskar of INC Defeats Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP by 27170 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:59 IST
Sonai Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Sonai Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
7:59 PM(6 months ago)
Aminul Haque Laskar of INC Defeats Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP by 27170 Votes
Posted by :-The Sonai assembly election results are in. INC’s Aminul Haque Laskar has emerged victorious, defeating AGP’s Karim Uddin Barbhuiya. Aminul Haque Laskar secured 89957 votes, while Karim Uddin Barbhuiya managed 62787 votes
6:54 PM(6 months ago)
Aminul Haque Laskar of INC Secures Victory in Sonai with 82148 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Sonai has concluded, with Aminul Haque Laskar of INC winning the seat after securing 82148 votes.
6:31 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminul Haque Laskar leading over AGP's Karim Uddin Barbhuiya by 23845 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Sonai? Current counting trends favour Aminul Haque Laskar of INC. Aminul Haque Laskar has polled 82148 votes so far and is currently leading over Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP,who has polled 58303 votes.
6:26 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminul Haque Laskar secures comfortable lead with 81836
Posted by :-Counting underway in Sonai, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Aminul Haque Laskar currently. Aminul Haque Laskar has a comfortable lead of 23924 votes over AGP candidate Karim Uddin Barbhuiya right now.
5:29 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminul Haque Laskar leading ahead of AGP's Karim Uddin Barbhuiya by 20592 votes
Posted by :-Aminul Haque Laskar of INC is currently leading in Sonai. Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 20592 votes between the two candidates.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:59 PM(6 months ago)
Aminul Haque Laskar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Sonai, Aminul Haque Laskar of INC is struggling as Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP holds a significant lead of 20342 votes, with counting still underway.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:30 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminul Haque Laskar inches towards victory with 61604 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AGP's Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, who is currently in second place in Sonai. INC's Aminul Haque Laskar is currently in first place with a massive lead of 19454 votes over Karim Uddin Barbhuiya.
4:17 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminul Haque Laskar leading ahead of AGP's Karim Uddin Barbhuiya by 17629 votes
Posted by :-Aminul Haque Laskar of INC is currently leading in Sonai. Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 17629 votes between the two candidates.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Sonai, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sonai, where INC’s Aminul Haque Laskar is currently leading with 51471 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, who has secured 35077 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Sonai Election Result: Aminul Haque Laskar leads in Sonai, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sonai results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Aminul Haque Laskar polling 51471 votes, while AGP’s Karim Uddin Barbhuiya trails with 35077 votes
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminul Haque Laskar secures comfortable lead with 51471
Posted by :-Counting underway in Sonai, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Aminul Haque Laskar currently. Aminul Haque Laskar has a comfortable lead of 16394 votes over AGP candidate Karim Uddin Barbhuiya right now.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Sonai, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sonai, where INC’s Aminul Haque Laskar is currently leading with 42111 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, who has secured 27371 votes
3:00 PM(6 months ago)
Aminul Haque Laskar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Sonai, Aminul Haque Laskar of INC is struggling as Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AGP holds a significant lead of 14740 votes, with counting still underway.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sonai Election Result: Aminul Haque Laskar leads in Sonai, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sonai results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Aminul Haque Laskar polling 37911 votes, while AGP’s Karim Uddin Barbhuiya trails with 23600 votes
2:19 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aminul Haque Laskar secures comfortable lead with 37911
Posted by :-Counting underway in Sonai, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Aminul Haque Laskar currently. Aminul Haque Laskar has a comfortable lead of 14311 votes over AGP candidate Karim Uddin Barbhuiya right now.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today