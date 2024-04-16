Congress candidate Mira Borthakur submitted her nomination for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat today, April 16.

An event held at Rajiv Bhawan witnessed a sizeable gathering of Congress workers, all rallying behind Borthakur in her bid for parliamentary representation.

Accompanying Borthakur were notable figures from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) including Alka Lamba, the AICC Mahila Morcha President, along with several other state Congress leaders and party workers.

Leaders of the opposition unity forum were also present.

Borthakur will be contesting against BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voting in Guwahati will begin in third phase on May 7.

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