Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP's MP candidate from Dibrugarh, expressed his faith in his party's victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections during a rally in Karimganj.

He attributed this anticipated success to the BJP's fulfilment of their promises under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership within a decade. In contrast, he criticised the Congress for their failure to deliver on their commitments in the past 60 years.

Speaking to the media, Sonowal conveyed that the accomplishments of the Modi government within a decade surpass what the Congress administration achieved in six decades. He emphasized the transformative changes brought about, asserting gratitude towards Modi for this progress. Sonowal highlighted the newfound strength of the Barak Valley, attributing it to comprehensive development initiatives, such as infrastructure improvements and the establishment of a medical college.

"Both our party candidates will win Barak Valley seats. Kripanath Mallah will win from Karimganj and Parimal Sukalabaidya from Silchar. After visiting Barak I have seen the vigour and positiveness among the people. Be it the roadway connectivity or medical colleges, and the special attention given towards Barak Valley with respect to waterways, I would say Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given great emphasis on Barak Valley with his initiatives, taking the region to the global stage. And I am optimistic that the people of Barak will surely vove for BJP for more development in the area", said Sarbananda Sonowal.

He criticized the historical neglect of the Barak Valley by previous Congress administrations, asserting that their inaction disqualifies them from contesting this election on moral grounds. Sonowal expressed confidence in the victory of BJP candidates in two constituencies within the Barak Valley and predicted a substantial win of 12 seats for the BJP across Assam. These sentiments were echoed by the former Chief Minister as he addressed a rally on behalf of Kripanath Mallah in Suprakandi, Karimganj.

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