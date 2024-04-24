Amritpal Singh, the jailed pro-Khalistani leader, is set to enter the Lok Sabha electoral fray from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, as per sources.

According to Rajdev Singh Khalsa, Singh's legal counsel, the head of Waris Punjab De will run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections. Khalsa, who is presently in Dibrugarh, disclosed that Singh personally confirmed his intention to contest from Khadoor Sahib.

It's worth noting that Amritpal Singh has been incarcerated in Dibrugarh jail, Assam, since April 2023 under the National Security Act after surrendering to the police.

Furthermore, reports suggest that a mainstream political party is contemplating extending support to Singh's candidacy from an external standpoint.

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