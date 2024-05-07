Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam records 10.12 per cent voter turnout till 9.30 am
With the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 kicking off at 7 am across 12 states and union territories, Assam recorded 10.12 per cent voting percentage as per the early voter turnout trends.
With the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 kicking off at 7 am across 12 states and union territories, Assam recorded 10.12 per cent voting percentage as per the early voter turnout trends.
Dhubri recorded 10.75 per cent voter turnout while Guwahati follows in the second position with a close call of 10.38 per cent voter turnout. Kokrajhar and Barpeta have each recorded 9.77 per cent and 9.26 per cent respectively.
Meanwhile, the voter turnout percentages across each constituency in Kamrup Metro Election district till 9 am as follows:
33 Dipur LAC records 10.43 per cent
34 Dimoria LAC records 11.06 per cent
35 New Guwahati LAC records 9.53 per cent
36 Guwahati Central LAC records 10.28 per cent
37 Jalukbari Central LAC records 11.30 per cent
Also read: Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress candidate Mira Borthakur casts her vote in Guwahati
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