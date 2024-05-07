Amidst challenging weather conditions, Mira Borthakur, the Congress candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, exercised her voting rights at the Narbam L.P. School polling center. Despite adverse weather, a significant number of voters gathered early this morning, displaying their commitment to participate in the democratic process at the polling center.

Speaking exclusively to India TodayNE, Mira Borthakur said, "Feeling great to see a good turnout even though it is raining. People are coming in good numbers as you can see from the long queue and participating in the democratic process and save our Constitution. Voting is our supreme right and so I am happy. Even though I am bit worried because of the rain, yet positive that the turnout will be good. I urge all to come out of your homes and cast your votes and exercise your constitutional right. I pray to Ma Kamakhya that the rain stops"

The third phase of the Lok Sabha general elections commenced on Tuesday, May 7, signifying another crucial chapter in the democratic journey of India. Covering 11 states and Union Territories, a total of 93 Lok Sabha constituencies are set for active electoral engagement, showcasing the vibrancy of democracy on a grand scale.

Notably, Gujarat emerges as a key battleground with 25 contested seats, where the BJP's candidate, Mukesh Dalal, has already secured the Surat Lok Sabha seat uncontested. Karnataka follows closely with 14 constituencies, while Maharashtra presents 11 seats for electoral scrutiny. Uttar Pradesh, a political powerhouse, features 10 constituencies, joined by Madhya Pradesh with 9, Chhattisgarh with 7, Bihar with 5, and West Bengal and Assam with 4 each, promising spirited electoral contests.

Additionally, the electoral landscape includes contributions from smaller regions, with Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu each offering 2 seats, thereby enriching the democratic tapestry of the nation.

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