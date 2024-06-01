The counting of votes for the General Election to the House of People is scheduled for 4th June 2024.

To maintain peace in the Tinsukia district and prevent disturbances by anti-social elements, District Magistrate Swapneel Paul has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC.

The orders include a ban on processions and sloganeering within the counting centre premises until the completion of vote counting and result declaration, prohibition of PA systems and loudspeakers, restriction on carrying sticks, lathis, firearms, and gathering of more than five persons within a 1 km radius of the counting centre.



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Additionally, bursting firecrackers and fireworks after the counting on 4th June 2024, carrying mobile phones, cameras, or electronic gadgets inside the counting hall, and conducting victory processions or rallies without prior approval are also prohibited.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in force until the counting of votes is completed.

Violations will result in prosecution under Section 188 IPC. The order was issued on 1st June 2024.