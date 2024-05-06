Polling teams have been dispatched to their assigned polling stations in four parliamentary constituencies – Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri – starting from the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.

In the upcoming third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, scheduled for May 7, the remaining four out of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats will undergo polling. The voting process for 10 Lok Sabha seats was already completed in the initial two phases of the election.

Preparations are underway for the third phase election on May 7, particularly in the nine Legislative Assembly constituencies falling under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency.



Polling parties, comprising presiding officers and polling officials, have gathered at Basic Training Centres to procure their polling materials for the designated polling stations. Voting is slated to commence at 7 a.m. on May 7.

A total of 14,94,404 voters, inclusive of 7,41,328 male and 7,43,236 female voters, are expected to exercise their franchise across 1862 polling stations. Notably, 296 polling stations have been identified as critical.

Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, the Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for Kokrajhar, affirmed that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of elections across five Assembly constituencies in Kokrajhar district – Gossaigaon, Dotma, Kokrajhar, Baokhungri, and Parbhatjhora.

The impending high-stakes election, characterized by stringent security measures, will determine the destiny of 12 candidates. Voters are poised to cast their ballots in favor of governance, peace, and security, underscoring the significance of this electoral process.

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