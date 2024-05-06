Security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises in the outskirts and at-risk regions of both hill and valley districts on May 6.

Movement of 100 vehicles along NH-37 and 237 vehicles along NH-2, transporting essential items were ensured. Stringent security measures were implemented in vulnerable areas, with security convoys deployed in sensitive stretches to facilitate the safe passage of vehicles.

Across Manipur, a total of 129 checkpoints were set up in various districts, encompassing both hill and valley areas. In response to violations, law enforcement detained 178 individuals across different districts of the state.

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