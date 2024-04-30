A significant development unfolded as several key leaders of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), including Abdul Kader, who serves as the secretary for the Salbari district of the BPF, made a pivotal decision to join the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) on April 30.

This move comes amidst reports of substantial erosion within the BPF's ranks in Salbari district, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was formalized on April 30, with Abdul Kader and numerous other BPF workers officially becoming members of the UPPL. This transition took place in the presence of Chandan Brahma, adding significance to the event.

Speaking to the media, Abdul Kader expressed respect for Hagrama Mohilary, acknowledging his leadership qualities, but also voiced concerns about certain elements within the BPF who, according to him, fail to accommodate everyone within the party.

Notably, Abdul Kader was accompanied by 23 BPF workers in this switch to the UPPL, indicating a notable shift in allegiance. Moreover, Kader hinted at the possibility of a further influx of support, suggesting that around 1,000 more BPF workers could potentially join the UPPL in the near future.

In a bold assertion of confidence, Abdul Kader proclaimed the assured victory of alliance candidate Jayanta Basumatary in the Kokrajhar constituency during the upcoming elections, signaling a strong belief in the prospects of their new political alignment.

Also read: Assam: Presiding officer suspended over gross negligence and dereliction of duty during LS polls in Karimganj