In April, incumbent MP Naba Kumar Sarania, popularly known as Hira Sarania, faced a setback when his nomination papers for the Kokrajhar constituency in Assam were rejected. Undeterred by this obstacle, Sarania's determination to contest the Lok Sabha elections led him to redirect his campaign efforts towards Valmiki Nagar in Bihar.

On May 6, Sarania, a former ULFA commander, filed his nomination papers for Valmiki Nagar, a constituency located approximately 300 km northwest of Patna. Following scrutiny, his nomination was accepted, paving the way for his candidacy in the upcoming polls scheduled for May 25. Joining him in the electoral fray are nine other candidates vying for the seat.

Having previously served as an Independent MP for Kokrajhar twice, Sarania had hoped to secure a third term from the constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). In addition to his parliamentary duties, Sarania also established the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) following his victory in 2019.

However, Sarania encountered challenges regarding his tribal status and the authenticity of certificates from two different tribes in previous parliamentary elections. Despite his efforts to contest the rejection of his nomination papers in the Guwahati High Court, he was unable to secure relief.

Responding to concerns raised about his candidacy in a constituency outside his home state, Sarania emphasized that his party, the GSP, is actively participating in the electoral process in Bihar. He noted that the GSP is fielding candidates in the Gopalganj and Saran constituencies and is considering contesting additional seats in the seventh phase of elections.

With his sights set on Valmiki Nagar, Sarania has launched an intensive campaign, immersing himself in grassroots outreach efforts and engaging with constituents. Situated near the borders of Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, Valmiki Nagar presents unique challenges and opportunities for Sarania, who is diligently navigating the local landscape to connect with voters and convey his vision for the constituency.



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