In a somber turn of events amidst the bustling election campaign in Assam's Tinsukia district, tragedy struck as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker collapsed and subsequently passed away during festivities at the Manav Kalyan Bhawan.

The deceased, identified as Barik Ahmed, served as the vice president of the BJP minority morcha in the district. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital, Ahmed could not be revived.

The incident unfolded during an election campaign meeting held in support of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was actively rallying for Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, contesting from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. Tiwari, a prominent figure in Delhi politics, was present at the venue when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Prior to the tragedy, Tiwari had led an energetic roadshow in Doomdooma and Tinsukia, fervently drumming up support for Sonowal's electoral bid. The campaign, marked by enthusiasm and fervor, took a somber turn with the sudden demise of Ahmed, casting a shadow over the political landscape.

Despite the setback, the BJP's electoral efforts in Assam remain undeterred. Tiwari is slated to address a public rally at Jalan Nagar LP ME School Field, Dibrujan, Paltan Bazar in Dibrugarh, reaffirming the party's commitment to its electoral agenda in the state.



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