Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and governance for ringing in peace in the hill districts of the state, after decades of violence and insurgency.

CM Sarma was addressing an election rally in Bokajan, Karbi Anglong where he made the remark.

Sarma also added that the Karbi Anglong is now being run not by double-engine government but by triple engine government, with Karbi Anglong Autonomous Coucil leading at the forefrunt to bring development in the region.

On the other hand, CM Sarma also exuded confidence on BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha Elections, commenting on people's increasing mistrust over the opposition bloc that stands no chance of winning this election.



Later in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an election rally that will be held in Silchar.

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