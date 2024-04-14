Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The manifesto, named 'Modi's Guarantee 2024' or 'Sankalp Patra', puts emphasis on the empowerment of women, upliftment of youth, and the poor.

The manifesto aims at GYAN - schemes for the 'Gareeb' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadaata' (farmers), and 'Nari' (women). It also targets making India prosperous, fortifying its international relations, and promoting the development of the country's heritage among other things.

Post the manifesto's release, PM Modi stated that the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' strengthens 'all the four strong pillars of developed India - youth, women, poor and farmers'.

The BJP election manifesto promised 'One Nation One Election' and 'single electoral roll'.

The manifesto released by the BJP also focuses on bringing forward more Lakhpati Didis. It promises to make electricity bills zero with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

HERE ARE KEY PROMISES IN BJP POLL MANIFESTO:

1. Elder citizens (aged above 70) and the transgender community will be brought under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

2. Free ration will be continued for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

3. The BJP manifesto also pledges to build 3 crore houses, and work towards cheap pipeline gas availability for all households. It also promises free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

4. The 'Sankalp Patra' promises to enforce the Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election.

5. The 'Modi ki Guarantee' manifesto also promises to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didis, up from the nearly 1 crore women who have achieved the feat.

6. Specially abled people will now be given priority in the PM Housing Scheme, and special efforts will be made to ensure they get housing as per their special needs.

7. Existing healthcare services aimed at the prevention and reduction of breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia, and osteoporosis, will be expanded, with focus on omitting cervical cancer.

8. Implementation of strict law to stop misconduct in recruitment examinations in the country.

9. The BJP manifesto promises to keep increasing the MSP of crops "from time to time". It also pledges to launch a Krishi Infrastructure Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects as well as an indigenous Bharat Krishi satellite for farm-related activities.

10. Guarantee to make India the third-biggest economic power in the world. Currently, the country is the fifth largest economy.

Also read: BJP launches its manifesto 'Sankalap Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha polls