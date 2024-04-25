The BJP government is distributing fake 'Arunodoi Scheme' forms among women in villages to seek votes, Congress candidate Meera Borthakur Goswami alleged on April 24.

Speaking at a public meeting in Shantipur, Boko on Wednesday, Congress candidate Meera Borthakur Goswami alleged that BJP leaders and supporters are trying to get votes for the BJP by distributing forms of Arunodoi scheme bearing Modi and BJP logos especially among village women.

She urged the people to say goodbye to the government which has closed village schools and allowed liquor shops to open in villages and has not solved the problems of better health facilities, schools, lack of Garo language teachers in schools and roads.

Mira Borthakur said the villagers did not see former BJP MP Queen Oja. He won the elections and lived an elite life in Delhi. The BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi has also no voice for the people.



It is to be mentioned that the Garo national Council, Garo Women Council, Garo Youth Council and other organisations has jointly organised a two days long traditional cultural workshop at Santipur playground and on the closing ceremony, the congress Candidate Mira Barthakur Goswami and other party workers including Axom Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal took part.

She emphasized that if people vote in congress on 7th May and she will win, she will raise her voice for the people. "The government will be forced to listen to the voice of the people, not Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'," She added.

In her speech, she questioned, "the government that has deprived land rights, land pattas, failed to provide drinking water, failed to improved health system, failed to develop schools, borrowed thousands of crores of rupees daily, skyrocketing goods has increased prices, despite of reduce the prices of goods and relieve the people or should it distribute fake scheme forms to village women to seek votes?"



The Congress candidate also alleged that the BJP is an anti-Christian party that is trying to close down churches and Christian schools. "But the Congress party never does politics on churches, mosques and temples. People of all religions can live freely", said Goswami.



Mira Borthakur Goswami said the Garo people living in Assam are currently afraid and terrified. She said the Congress party raises its voice for the Garo people even after winning in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections though there is no one to speak for them. Mira Borthakur Goswami campaigned in nine different places in the Boko and Chaygaon area on Wednesday.



"We don't want to stay in Modi's 'my India' (mera bharat), we want to stay in our India," she said emphatically. She also added, "We don't want to be an employee of Modi's 'My India". She alleged that the BJP wants to make employees of Adani and Ambani corporate groups in Modi's 'My India'. Therefore, the people should vote for the Congress party to save our country from Modi's 'My India'.

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