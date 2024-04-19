Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate contesting from the Inner Manipur Loksabha constituency, cast his vote on April 19.

Akoijam, a distinguished professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, is renowned for his fervent advocacy for cinema, seamlessly integrating film into his teachings.

Today marks the inauguration of polling in the first phase, particularly significant in the violence-affected regions of Manipur such as the entire Inner Manipur constituency including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts.

Also, substantial portions of the Outer Manipur constituency (ST) are included, encompassing Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Chandel districts.

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