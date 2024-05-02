Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party during a rally in Gujarat on Thursday, May 2, amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections of 2024.



He claimed that the Congress intends to amend the Indian Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims from SC, ST and OBC communities.



The Prime Minister also stated that while the Congress party's influence is waning in India, leaders in Pakistan are expressing their disappointment. He further alleged that Pakistan's leaders wish to see the 'shehzada' of the Congress party become India's Prime Minister.



PM Modi vowed to work relentlessly to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. He dared the Congress party to officially declare that it will not provide covert quota to Muslims in states where it or its allies hold power.



The Prime Minister highlighted that India has experienced 60 years of Congress rule and 10 years of BJP's 'seva-kaal'. During the six-decade Congress rule, approximately 60 per cent of the rural population lacked toilet facilities. This issue has been addressed by the BJP in a span of 10 years. The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat is scheduled for May 7.



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