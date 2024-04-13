The Lok Sabha Election is less than a week away but around 40 per cent of licensed gun have been collected so far from Imphal West district.

Addressing media, Imphal West SP, Kshetrimayum Shivakanta Singh said that notice have been served to those who are still not deposited their licensed gun at police stations.He would also write to district magistrate to cancel gun license if the owner refuse to hand over their gun even after summoning notice.

The police department have taken up number of confidence building measures such as foot patrolling, area domination and combing operation to held the election in a free and fair manner with no sense of fear, he added.

He also said that security measures have been tightened up at different adjoining areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West district in coordination with Kangpokpi district administration and Imphal west district police.



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