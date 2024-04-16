With just few days left ahead of polls, the state election commissioner of Meghalaya has reviewed the poll preparedness while lighting few challenges that might create troubles. Regarding the non-motorable polling stations situated in Khasi Hills, the Chief Election Commissioner of Meghalaya, BDR Tiwari, emphasized the unique challenges posed by the region's weather and terrain.

Tiwari highlighted that Meghalaya, being a hilly area experiencing heavy rainfall, faces several weather and geographical obstacles. However, despite these challenges, the electoral authorities are well-equipped and ready to tackle them effectively.

Tiwari revealed that there are approximately 50 polling stations in the region that cannot be accessed by vehicles due to their non-motorable nature. Despite this limitation, he assured the public that preparations have been made to ensure that the electoral process proceeds smoothly.

He reiterated the authorities' readiness to confront adverse weather conditions, emphasizing their commitment to conducting the elections without hindrance.

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