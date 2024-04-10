The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has issued a press statement strongly criticizing the remarks made by Chief Minister of Nagaland Niphieu Rio during a campaign coordination meeting of the People's Democratic Alliance on April 7th.

The NPCC condemned the Chief Minister's comments as immature and baseless, particularly focusing on his alleged disregard for evidence from independent National and International Rights Organizations regarding the BJP's treatment of minorities in India, including the Christian community. They accused the Chief Minister of being an apologist for the BJP despite documented evidence of discriminatory practices.

The statement highlighted concerns about the language used by the Chief Minister to belittle the candidature of opponents, deeming it unbecoming of his high office. The NPCC expressed hope for improved conduct in future interactions.

Reflecting on the upcoming elections, the NPCC emphasized that the electorate's decision on counting day should be based on the will of the voters, not subjective views of individuals. They expressed confidence that the people of Nagaland will give a clear and strong mandate in favor of the Congress Party.

In addressing allegations of past misuse of Article 356 by Congress governments, the NPCC compared them to minor offenses in contrast to what they perceive as widespread misuse of state apparatus under the current Modi government.

The NPCC extended wishes for a free, fair, and clean campaign to all candidates and expressed the hope that the best candidate would emerge victorious in the elections.