The Meghalaya BJP Mahila Morcha has expressed grave concern over the recent incident involving the gang rape of two tribal minor girls in South West Garo Hills on April 17, 2024.

In a proactive stance, the organization is calling upon the Meghalaya High Court to initiate suo moto action against the perpetrators. This plea is accompanied by a request for the court to demand a comprehensive report from the local Police Department regarding the incident.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, the state unit of BJP Mahila Morcha stated, "Two tribal, minor girls, were gang raped, in South West Garo Hills, on the 17th of April 2024. We humbly, urge your honour, to take suo moto action, against the culprits and ask for a report, from our Police Department. Your honour, we have full faith in you and the judiciary and we are confident that with your intervention, this case will be solved at the earliest"

In an appeal to the honorable court, the Mahila Morcha emphasizes their unwavering faith in the judiciary and the esteemed judge presiding over the matter.

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