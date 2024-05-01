Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returns to Assam today for election campaigning. She will lead an energetic rally in Balajan, Dhubri at 10 am, infusing new vigour into the upcoming elections.

The Congress General Secretary will back Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri, with the aim to gather voters and boost support for the party's objectives.

This is Priyanka's second visit to the state in less than a month, highlighting Assam's strategic role in Congress's election strategy. Her last visit on April 16 saw her campaigning for the party's Jorhat assembly seat candidate, Gaurav Gogoi.

In the meantime, Assam prepares for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, with 47 candidates contesting across four constituencies. As the state readies for the final phase on May 7, excitement mounts, paving the way for a significant electoral contest.

Also read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang commends workers' contribution on International Labour Day