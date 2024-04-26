The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by sending a formal notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in response to a petition seeking formulation of regulations stipulating that if the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option secures a majority in any constituency during an election, the results of that particular election should be invalidated. Consequently, a fresh election would need to be conducted for that constituency.

Additionally, the petition proposes the establishment of regulations dictating that candidates who receive fewer votes than the NOTA option should be barred from contesting any election for a duration of five years.

Moreover, it urges for measures to ensure proper and effective reporting and publicity of the NOTA option, treating it as a distinct "Fictional Candidate." This move aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the electoral process by providing voters with more meaningful choices and ensuring that the voice of the electorate is accurately represented.



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