With BJP boosting their poll campaign for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections with marathon rallies and election programmes, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on May 5 hit out at Bodoland People's Front (BPF) stating that voting for the party would only bring 'jungleraj' back in the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) region.

Addressing an election campaign in Chirang today, Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "We have witnessed support and enthusiasm among the people during Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's poll rallies. We are confident that we will surely perform better this time. CM has been always working for the people of the state".

Speaking about the past governments and leaders of BTR, Hazarika added, "People nowadays want peace. They don't want violence anymore. People now kn0w that they want jungleraj. Voting for BPF would mean return of jungleraj. 10 years ago could you step out of your homes in the day time? Such atmosphere does not exists in the current time. If people vote for BPF, several crimes such as murders, kidnapping will take place. And we won't allow that to happen. We brought peace. Peace will prevail and more development will take place here".

Assam is witnessing a high-voltage campaign for the third and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading massive bike rallies across the state.

The four constituencies of Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri will go to polls on May 7, with 47 candidates in the fray. Over 81 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this phase.

The ruling BJP's regional allies have a significant stake in this phase, aiming to reclaim parliamentary representation for indigenous and majority communities, a goal believed to have been aided by the 2023 delimitation exercise.

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