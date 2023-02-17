Slamming the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and TMC leader Mukul Sangma, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 17, said that if they come to power, only they will be benefitted not the poor people of the state.

"If we want to develop Meghalaya then we have to vote for Narendra Modi...vote for BJP," Sarma said while addressing a rally in Meghalaya's Rangsakona.

Further, the Assam CM also slammed the TMC and the ruling NPP party and said, "Till Conrad Sangma or his brother is there in the state or maybe Mukul Sangma or his brother...welfare will be done only for each other brothers, not for the poor public."

Sarma also said that at the time of the election, the regional parties make several promises for the welfare of the public, however, later everything will be forgotten.

Asserting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah stayed overnight in Tura and tried to understand the problems faced by its people, Sarma said that if BJP comes to power, all brothers and nephews will be kept on one side and common people will come forward to the path of development like other northeastern states.

"Till BJP government is not here in Meghalaya, people will only witness corruption and get nothing," he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has done nothing for state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has done nothing for the state and urged people to vote for BJP in the upcoming Assembly election.

''The Meghalaya CM has done nothing for the state. Give a chance to BJP and BJP will provide tap water to every house in the state,'' Shah added.

Shah further said that wherever BJP is in power, the party is carrying out development works and once the party comes to power in Meghalaya, the state will be developed.

''BJP is carrying development works in every state and we will develop Meghalaya once we come into power in the state,'' he added.

Shah further appreciated the Assam government for their work related to the development and said that one can look at Assam and learn how development is being done in the state.