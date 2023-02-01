After former Dadenggre legislator Augustine D Marak joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Congress chief Vincent H Pala slammed Marak for not having ethics, principles, and ideology.

However, the Congress Chief said this will not affect the party in the upcoming elections and the party already knew one week ago that Marak would join the AITC as he had held a series of meetings with its leader Dr. Mukul Sangma.

“But it is not fair on my part to take action since he himself had surrendered,” he said.

Pala also said that Marak in his resignation had cited his health as not good but today he was warmly welcomed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

“I don’t blame him, he is much senior to us but what I could say is that he has lost his own trust. He does not trust himself whether he will win or lose. He does not have the confidence of winning that’s why he surrendered,” he added.

Stating that his resignation will not affect the party, Pala said, “We already have a substitute. We are prepared. We have somebody who used to work with various NGOs and religious groups and his name has been sent to Delhi for approval.”

Also read: Meghalaya CM kick starts poll campaign with bike rally in South West Garo Hills