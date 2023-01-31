National People’s Party (NPP) Chief Conrad K Sangma today said his party is committed to ensuring that the youth are provided with job opportunities.

Leading a cavalcade of over 2000 bikes from the front, Sangma covered a distance of over 20 kilometres before entering Ampati, the traditional stronghold of TMC leader Dr Mukul Sangma, in style amidst the thumping of the bikes.

Addressing an election meeting at Ampati, he assured that NPP will provide 5 lakh jobs through different entrepreneurship programmes and initiatives.

He said that NPP Government in the past five years initiated various welfare activities for the youth including PRIME, an intervention that ensured financial assistance and training for entrepreneurial activities.

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“Our party has been committed to the welfare of the youth, through programmes like PRIME, we have promoted entrepreneurship in Meghalaya,” he said. He said it had been the endeavour of NPP to channelise the positive potential of the youth with programmes like ASPIRE Meghalaya and YESS Meghalaya.

He further said that youth in the State have potential in sports, music and other co-curricular activities, and the NPP will continue to promote youth programmes by organising local, state and regional sports and games to give them opportunities to them. “In the next five years, if we get the mandate of the people, we will continue with our programme for leveraging the positive energy of our youth,” he assured.

Reminding the gathering that in 2018, NPP did not win a single seat from South West Garo Hills, he said it was difficult for the Government to initiate development interventions as all the MLAs were from the opposition and did not extend their collaboration to the Government.

He said that NPP is heading for an absolute majority in the State and it is imperative that South West Garo Hills also unite to ensure NPP’s victory. “It is important that MLAs collaborate with the Government. It is always best to have MLAs from the ruling side,” the NPP chief said.

Terming that TMC is divided, he said many TMC supporters are now leaving and joining NPP as they are convinced that there is no future with TMC.

In today’s meetings, a large number of TMC supporters also joined the NPP to support the candidature of Stevie Marak, Subir Marak, Sanjay A Sangma and Ian Botham K Sangma.

Over 7000 people turned out at the meeting.