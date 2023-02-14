Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 14 filed an FIR against after a circular on ‘Valentine’s Day’, bearing the letterhead of the party went viral on social media in Megalaya's Shillong.

The circular claimed that the Valentine's Day celebration is against Indian culture and that it supports the stance of the Bajrang Dal on the same.

It further warned unmarried couples not to go out together and that if BJP comes to power in Meghalaya, western culture will be eliminated.

''The Letter Head used is not the official Letter Head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Meghalaya Pradesh. Further, the signatory in the said Circular is the National Secretary of the Party and Shri. Arun Singh being the National & General Secretary of the Party, there is no reason for him to use the Letter Head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (B.J.P) Meghalaya Pradesh,'' the BJP said in its FIR.

''The name of Arun Singh has been misused and his signature has been forged in an attempt to tarnish the reputed image of the Party before the eyes of the public of the State of Meghalaya and that too at this crucial juncture when the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Elections are around the corner and the Model Code of Conduct is in play,'' the FIR read.

It further said that the address of the party, email address as well as the website mentioned are all wrongly mentioned in the letterhead used in the said fake circular.

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