The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party announced that the candidate list for the upcoming assembly election will be released by February 2, 2023.

The Meghalaya unit is said to contest in all 60 seats of the assembly constituency.

Bernard N Marak who is an elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and also the state BJP vice-president will contest against Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma from the Selsella constituency in the West Garo Hills.

The BJP election committee is also scheduled to meet in Shillong on January 27, 2023.

Also Read: Meghalaya Polls: TMC’s Richard M Marak ready to give a tough fight against CM Sangma in South Tura

Earlier in December 2022, National People’s Party (NPP) national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on December 2 said he would most certainly contest from South Tura, which he represents, in the 2023 Assembly elections, however, he had not decided whether he would also contest from another seat or not.

On the other hand, Richard M Marak, the Trinamool Congress candidate for South Tura, has expressed confidence in taking on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"I am prepared to take on Conrad. To accomplish this, we must work together to bring changes to society. Dr Mukuk Sangma, our tribal leader, is in TMC to fight for our tribe, nation, and land. We have been silenced. But we all know that when we fight, we fight until we die. For our people, we will fight like warriors. That is exactly what Dr Mukul Sangma is doing," he said in a TMC statement.

The state of Meghalaya is in charge. Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia and AITC Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien actively campaigned for Richard M Marak at Modynagar yesterday, January 16.