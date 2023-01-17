Richard M Marak, the Trinamool Congress candidate for South Tura, has expressed confidence in taking on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the forth coming assembly polls.

"I am prepared to take on Conrad. To accomplish this, we must work together to bring changes in the society. Dr. Mukuk Sangma, our tribal leader, is in TMC to fight for our tribe, nation, and land. We have been silenced. But we all know that when we fight, we fight until we die. For our people, we will fight like warriors. That is exactly what Dr Mukul Sangma is doing," he said in a TMC statement.

The state of Meghalaya is in charge. Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia and AITC Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien actively campaigned for Richard M Marak at Modynagar yesterday, January 16.

The party organised an interactive session with the public to learn how much neglect they faced under CM Conrad Sangma, who has served as the legislator from the South Tura constituency.

During the interactive session, locals expressed concern about the ineffective governance of Conrad-led MDA and suggested TMC as an alternative.

Richard M Marak instilled hope and confidence in the people of the area who had been deprived of necessities after listening to them.

The Meghalaya TMC's people-centric programmes were further explained by Dr. Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who also expressed his commitment to enacting change.

Richard is your brother and a brave warrior. He has given this constituency's residents his heart and soul. We have faith that the Meghalaya TMC will transform the hill state. The assistance that the public has given us is proof of this. Our party's motto is to work for all facets of society, Ranjan Bhunia stated in the statement.

"We have pledged to provide financial assistance to Meghalaya women through the women-focused WE Card programme of the Meghalaya TMC. More than 4,000 households in South Tura have signed up for WE Cards, putting their faith in Meghalaya TMC's determined efforts. We also created the MYE Card, which has been enthusiastically received by the state's youth, to help alter the lives of unemployed youth, he continued.

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