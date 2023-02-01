As candidates in Meghalaya have started filing their nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is yet to decide on its official candidate from the 17-North Shillong Constituency.

As per reports, the two aspirants Michael Kharsyntiew and Mariahom Kharkrang have been claiming to be the official candidate of the saffron party.

However, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie has said that the list has been sent to Delhi and still awaiting approval from the party's high command.

''The party has sent all the names including constituencies which have witnessed several ticket aspirants,'' he added.

Mawrie further informed that the BJP will be contested in all the 60 Assembly constituencies.

Mawrie said that the Central Parliamentary Committee (CPC) met on January 31 to take a final call of the party candidates for upcoming Assembly polls for the three North East states - Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland.

It is worth mentioning that four days ago, the high command of the BJP, had released the official candidate list for Tripura which is all set to go for election on February 16.

Following the announcement, BJP leaders from Tripura left the party alleging that the party failed in selecting suitable candidates for Assembly Elections.

Mawrie informed that he will be visiting Delhi and requesting the party central leadership to release the names of the party candidates in the State at the earliest.

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