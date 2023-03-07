National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma on March 7 took oath as Meghalaya's Chief Minister for the second consecutive term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides Sangma, 12 -a member council of ministers including NPP's Prestone Tynsong and BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek also took an oath.

In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with 45 MLAs in its support including two of the BJP, has staked claim to form the government.

On March 6, Sangma held a joint meeting with all the parties who decided to come into an alliance to form the state government and all the regional parties including the BJP decided to call the alliance government the MDA government 2.0.

"The first decision which was taken in the meeting to call this alliance as MDA government 2.0," the NPP chief said.

"Secondly we have also decided to elect the chairman who will be the chief minister of Meghalaya...we have also decided in the cabinet out of the 12 members- 8 will go to the NPP, 2 will go to the UDP, 1 to HSPDP and 1 to BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, NDPP's Neiphiu Rio will also take oath shortly and BJP's Manik Saha, too, will take oath as the Chief Minister of the saffron-party-led alliance government in Tripura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the ceremony.

Also read: Meghalaya: PM Modi attends swearing ceremony of Conrad Sangma as CM