Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 took part in the swearing ceremony of NPP leader Conrad Sangma as Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

Earlier, he was welcomed by the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and soon after that, he headed to Shillong.

Besides Sangma, PM Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Neiphiu Rio as Nagaland's chief minister, respectively, and Manik Saha as Tripura's Chief Minister.

Traffic had restricted traffic on March 7 and 8 in anticipation of PM Modi's visit, which was hosted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Guwahati).

"To grant free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, etc., and to ensure the public's safety, particularly vulnerable road users like children, students, women, seniors, and people with disabilities on the road, "The following restrictions on vehicle movement shall be imposed," an official statement said.

Meanwhile, on March 6 evening, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief JP Nadda of the Bharatiya Janata Party arrived in Guwahati.

On March 7 and 8, the Additional District Magistrate for Kamrup Metro had previously imposed a ban on flying and the use of drones in Guwahati.

The BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with assistance from ally NDPP in Nagaland, and is set to be a part of the government in Meghalaya after the National People's Party (NPP), led by Conrad Sangma, failed to achieve a majority despite being the single-largest party in the state.

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