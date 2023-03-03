National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on March 3 called on Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.

Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, Sangma said, "We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support."

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie said that NPP has the support of 34 MLAs as the party has the backing of legislators of Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Independents, besides those of the saffron party.

Also Read: Meghalaya election update: NPP-BJP do not have sufficient numbers to form the government, says TMC leader Mukul Sangma

Mawrie also claimed that the new government will take oath on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the programme. The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each. The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, TMC leader and former chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma asserted that there is a 100 per cent chance of turning the tables and forming the government in the state.

Mukul Sangma also said that all the political parties except NPP and BJP are in talks with the TMC to form a new government.

It is to be mentioned here that in the recently held assembly election, NPP bagged 26 seats while BJP managed to get only 2 seats.

Further to form a government one must have at least 31 seats.