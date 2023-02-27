The percentage of voter turnout in Meghalaya Assembly elections till 3 pm has been recorded at 63.91 per cent, said Election Commission (ECI) on February 27.

Earlier at 11 am, the voting turnout was recorded at 26.26 per cent in the Meghalaya Assembly elections while at 9 am, the percentage of voter turnout was recorded at 10.55 per cent.

Out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

It is worth mentioning that polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There are over 21 lakh voters of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male.

Besides this, around 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women.

In the wake of the election, the Election Commission of India has deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Meghalaya.



Also read: Meghalaya Elections 2023: TMC Candidate Mukul Sangma casts his vote; polling underway for 59 seats