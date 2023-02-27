Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on February 27 cast his vote at a polling station in South Tura, one of the 60 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state.

While interacting with the media before casting his vote, Sangma exuded confidence that the National People's Party (NPP) will do well in the Assembly elections.

Polling is being underway at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state and the voting will continue till 4 PM.

Out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

It is worth mentioning that polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There are over 21 lakh voters of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male.

Besides this, around 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women.

In the wake of the election, the Election Commission of India has deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

Also read: Meghalaya Elections 2023: 10.55 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am