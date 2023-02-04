The Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) have warned its members against taking part in any election campaign or political rallies.



In a statement, FKJGP general secretary Eldie N Lyngdoh said that the members should abstain from taking part or speaking in any election meetings or rallies of any candidates or political parties.



“We have taken this decision since we do not get involved in politics. We will not want to be part of any campaign for the victory or defeat of any candidate”, he said.

Meanwhile, poll campaigning by various political parties have begun in the state.



Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) Supremo Conrad K Sangma on January 30 launched his poll campaign for his home constituency of 51-South Tura.

Sangma held a mega show of strength at New Tura Law College filed on January 30 and sought support for NPP for the upcoming February 27 elections.

During the show, the Chief Minister also highlighted the various development works undertaken by his government in the last five years, which he said was 'phenomenal' given that it had come over 45 years of underdevelopment in the state, especially Garo Hills and particularly Tura constituency.

''Youth as the voters of Tura endorsed my candidate in the by-election and voted me into victory with a record margin of over 8500 victory margin. With your support we were able to complete a lot of work in five years for the entire state and Tura as well,'' he said while addressing the gathering.

He also reassured the people who have blessed him with their support that the NPP will continue to work for them and added, ''We do not make empty promises, we deliver them. Urge the people’s support to ensure the victory of NPP in 2023''.





Also read : Meghalaya Chief Minister launches poll campaign, highlights ‘phenomenal’ feats of NPP-led government in five years